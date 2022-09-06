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Dr. Lee Merritt Unveils The Dark Occultic Hand In "Science"
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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2125 views • September 06, 2022

Dr. Lee Merritt joins me in this episode to respond to some of the attacks on her and a recent guest, Poornima Wagh. She'll also go into some details as to the occult nature of what is falsely being called science today, especially behind the virus narrative and the deadly, experimental CONvid shots.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/dr-lee-merritt-unveils-the-dark-occultic-hand-in-science-video/

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vaccinevirusshotcoviddr lee merrittpoornima wagh
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