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Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - July 13, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
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84 views • July 13, 2020
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News:
https://sputniknews.com/us/202007121079864660-maxwell-tries-to-keep-deposition-records-sealed-citing-extremely-personal-sex-life-info---report/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dd5-2Sqw5nQ
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/12/robert-mueller-was-obamas-shield-graham-open-to-mueller-hearing/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/12/sunday-talks-jim-jordan-discusses-durham-probe-findings-released-before-election/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/12/schiff-130000-dead-americans-because-republicans-wouldnt-remove-trump-during-impeachment/
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/9939997.html#9940098
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/12/rod-rosenstein-steps-up-to-assist-mueller-attack-trump-over-roger-stone-commutation/#more-196531
https://twitter.com/DailyMail/status/1282431045955198978
https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1282479525205553152
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1282027077701640193
https://www.salon.com/2020/07/12/the-rats-are-leaving-the-sinking-ship-lindsey-graham-agrees-to-let-robert-mueller-testify_partner/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/schiff-nervous-lindsey-graham-announces-will-calling-mueller-testify-sham-trump-russia-investigation-video/
https://www.redstate.com/bonchie/2020/07/12/lindsey-graham-makes-loud-grunting-noises-after-robert-mueller-writes-op-ed/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/democrats-defend-fauci-white-house-puts-list-deadly-coronavirus-mistakes/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/undermine-rule-law-rudy-giuliani-unloads-soros-funded-circuit-attorneys-wreaking-havoc-across-country-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/corrupt-former-fbi-attorney-lisa-page-chastises-dc-insider-lacking-moral-courage-richard-grenell-unloads-coup-plotter/
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/12/schiff-trump-roger-stone-sentence-358216
https://www.theepochtimes.com/flooding-and-earthquakes-devastate-chinese-provinces-with-jiangxi-announcing-wartime-preparations_3421568.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/behind-the-dam-china-angle-with-simone-gao_3421440.html
Opinions/Possibilites/Comments
https://twitter.com/drawandstrike/status/1282350228709007360
https://twitter.com/SheepKnowMore/status/1282382679267106816
https://theintercept.com/2014/09/25/managing-nightmare-cia-media-destruction-gary-webb/
https://twitter.com/CEOofGenZ/status/1282497094935347201
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3271.htm
http://82.221.129.208/.vh8.html
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eVGDhsdIpFI
News:
https://sputniknews.com/us/202007121079864660-maxwell-tries-to-keep-deposition-records-sealed-citing-extremely-personal-sex-life-info---report/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dd5-2Sqw5nQ
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/12/robert-mueller-was-obamas-shield-graham-open-to-mueller-hearing/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/12/sunday-talks-jim-jordan-discusses-durham-probe-findings-released-before-election/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/12/schiff-130000-dead-americans-because-republicans-wouldnt-remove-trump-during-impeachment/
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/9939997.html#9940098
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/12/rod-rosenstein-steps-up-to-assist-mueller-attack-trump-over-roger-stone-commutation/#more-196531
https://twitter.com/DailyMail/status/1282431045955198978
https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1282479525205553152
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1282027077701640193
https://www.salon.com/2020/07/12/the-rats-are-leaving-the-sinking-ship-lindsey-graham-agrees-to-let-robert-mueller-testify_partner/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/schiff-nervous-lindsey-graham-announces-will-calling-mueller-testify-sham-trump-russia-investigation-video/
https://www.redstate.com/bonchie/2020/07/12/lindsey-graham-makes-loud-grunting-noises-after-robert-mueller-writes-op-ed/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/democrats-defend-fauci-white-house-puts-list-deadly-coronavirus-mistakes/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/undermine-rule-law-rudy-giuliani-unloads-soros-funded-circuit-attorneys-wreaking-havoc-across-country-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/corrupt-former-fbi-attorney-lisa-page-chastises-dc-insider-lacking-moral-courage-richard-grenell-unloads-coup-plotter/
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/12/schiff-trump-roger-stone-sentence-358216
https://www.theepochtimes.com/flooding-and-earthquakes-devastate-chinese-provinces-with-jiangxi-announcing-wartime-preparations_3421568.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/behind-the-dam-china-angle-with-simone-gao_3421440.html
Opinions/Possibilites/Comments
https://twitter.com/drawandstrike/status/1282350228709007360
https://twitter.com/SheepKnowMore/status/1282382679267106816
https://theintercept.com/2014/09/25/managing-nightmare-cia-media-destruction-gary-webb/
https://twitter.com/CEOofGenZ/status/1282497094935347201
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3271.htm
http://82.221.129.208/.vh8.html
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