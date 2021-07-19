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Hitler Fluoride Added High Dose To Water At Concentration Camps Keep People Like Walking Dead
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51 views • July 19, 2021
Fluoride, in the name of protecting your teeth!! We have been taken for a ride again . . . . but people believed that it was a good thing once; not even understanding how terrible it is.
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