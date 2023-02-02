Quo Vadis





Feb 1, 2023

In this video we share Surviving the Three Days of Darkness According to Mystics and Saints.





According to the visions of mystics and saints - Who will survive the three days of darkness?





As both the Old and New Testaments confirm, in the last times a great purification will take place, so great that it is called the Judgment of the Nations and the End Times.





But it is not the end of history or of the Earth.





During these times of trouble, the enemies of Christ will be defeated, and many will be converted.





Then, according to Hildegard von Bingen, the world, led by the "just dispenser of justice, the innocent one, " will lead the Church into a new period in which justice will shine, until the time of the Antichrist, who will appear at the end of history.





Of course, all of this is subject to debate because it is a question of private revelations and revelations that do not belong to the profession of faith.





At the end of that time of tribulation or purification of the Earth, there should be three days of physical darkness, as this prophecy reads, given by many mystics and saints throughout history; Ana Maria Taigi, Elizabeta Canori Mora, Saint Hildegard of Bingen, Marie Julie Jahenny, Maria Agredska, Saint Padre Pio etcetera.





It is about three days in which the lights on Earth will disappear and the only illumination will be blessed candles, for those who have them.





It is God's intervention that resulted from the violation of natural laws, the rebellion of human beings against God and disrespect for the Church.





Also, for lack of charity towards others, breakdown of family life and absolute immorality.





Corruption, wars and contempt for fellow human beings, the killing of the unborn and in fact the great depravity of humanity, and any absence of good.





What precedes this time are floods, droughts, crop failures, famine, unusual weather, epidemics, poverty, disease, and the reign of sin.





Those three prophesied days should be seen as an act of God's mercy and a final call to humanity for penance.





In those days, according to the prophecies, the wind will ravage the Earth with lightning of unprecedented magnitude.





It is also mentioned that fire will rain from the sky and that there will be poisonous gases in the atmosphere.





It is recommended that people isolate themselves in their own homes, close doors and windows, and close all openings.





Nor should they answer calls from the outside, even from loved ones, because these will be the tricks of demons who will roam the earth freely.





Only blessed candles will burn, and believers should also have blessed water with which they will often sprinkle the place.





But the most important thing is constant prayer, repentance, consideration of the life of our Lord and, above all, consideration of the painful mysteries, seeking God's mercy.





One of the main mystics who was shown the three days of darkness was Anna María Taigi, who died in 1837, and in particular received visions of what would happen after those three days were fulfilled.





She predicted the abdication of the Spanish king Charles the Fourth, the fall of Napoleon, the release date of Pope Pius the Seventh, and prophesied the time and date of Napoleon's death.





Many times she had before her eyes a "mystical sun", a supernatural light in the form of a sphere, which enabled her to see the state of consciousness, revolutions and wars, the purposes of secret societies, the rewards of the good and the punishment of the wicked.





In this light, she saw a great punishment that would cleanse the earth and the Church, destruction, revolutions and "renovators" that would lead to a victory more glorious than ever before.





Because when Blessed Anna María Taigi talked about the continuous disorder in the Church and in society, she used the word revolution.





Things will get so twisted that man will no longer be able to put things in order, but the almighty hand of the Lord will fix everything, she said.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05P7G2cdfQg



