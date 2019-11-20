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𝕋𝕣𝕦ℕ𝕖𝕨𝕤 ℍ𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤 – ℕ𝕠𝕧𝕖𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣 𝟚𝟘, 𝟚𝟘𝟙𝟡 (CENSORED BY YOUTUBE)
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44 views • November 20, 2019
TruNews Headlines – November 20, 2019
https://flote.app/post/dad5b73e-4725-4a01-b0e6-6537dcad0c7c
https://www.minds.com/media/1044050051979456512
Prince Andrew retires from public life over Epstein scandal. Ukraine indicts owner of Biden-linked energy company. Dems launch into fifth day of impeachment hearings. Troubling new revelations emerge regarding key impeachment witness. China furious after Senate passes Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. North Korea demanding more concessions from Trump administration before new denuclearization meetings. President says hundreds of new troops headed to Middle East to confront Iran. Iraq intel chief says ISIS leaders hiding in Turkey. Turkey prepares to renew Operation Peace Spring, won’t buy more S-400s from Russia. Nord Stream 2 project closer to completion. Christians murdered by Islamist herdsmen in Nigeria. Obama administration staffers left nasty messages for Trump officials during transition. DOJ blasts new lawsuit filed by Peter Strzok. Two Epstein jailers arrested for falsifying records. Genetics professor says “designer babies” are both “ethical” and “highly desirable.” Illinois hospitals seizing newborns to forcibly vaccinate them. Salvation Army urges public to see for themselves what’s happening with Chick-fil-A. “Married” transgender uses own eggs to make baby with donor sperm to impregnate her “wife.” Half of pastors say members of their congregation affected by opioid crisis. Nigerian pastor charging money to swim in “healing pool.” Christian printer slammed for refusing to print LGBT-friendly magazine. Duggar family refutes report of Homeland Security raid. Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey.
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-november-20-2019
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-11-20-trunews-headlines-november-20-2019-podcast
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-11-20-trunews-headlines-november-20-2019
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-11-20-trunews-headlines-november-20-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-11-20-trunews-headlines-november-20-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-november-20-2019
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-11-20-trunews-headlines-november-20-2019
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-11-20-trunews-headlines-november-20-2019
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-11-20-trunews-headlines-november-20-2019/trunews-2019-11-20-trunews-headlines-november-20-2019_archive.torrent
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
https://flote.app/post/dad5b73e-4725-4a01-b0e6-6537dcad0c7c
https://www.minds.com/media/1044050051979456512
Prince Andrew retires from public life over Epstein scandal. Ukraine indicts owner of Biden-linked energy company. Dems launch into fifth day of impeachment hearings. Troubling new revelations emerge regarding key impeachment witness. China furious after Senate passes Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. North Korea demanding more concessions from Trump administration before new denuclearization meetings. President says hundreds of new troops headed to Middle East to confront Iran. Iraq intel chief says ISIS leaders hiding in Turkey. Turkey prepares to renew Operation Peace Spring, won’t buy more S-400s from Russia. Nord Stream 2 project closer to completion. Christians murdered by Islamist herdsmen in Nigeria. Obama administration staffers left nasty messages for Trump officials during transition. DOJ blasts new lawsuit filed by Peter Strzok. Two Epstein jailers arrested for falsifying records. Genetics professor says “designer babies” are both “ethical” and “highly desirable.” Illinois hospitals seizing newborns to forcibly vaccinate them. Salvation Army urges public to see for themselves what’s happening with Chick-fil-A. “Married” transgender uses own eggs to make baby with donor sperm to impregnate her “wife.” Half of pastors say members of their congregation affected by opioid crisis. Nigerian pastor charging money to swim in “healing pool.” Christian printer slammed for refusing to print LGBT-friendly magazine. Duggar family refutes report of Homeland Security raid. Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey.
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-november-20-2019
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-11-20-trunews-headlines-november-20-2019-podcast
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-11-20-trunews-headlines-november-20-2019
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-11-20-trunews-headlines-november-20-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-11-20-trunews-headlines-november-20-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-november-20-2019
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-11-20-trunews-headlines-november-20-2019
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-11-20-trunews-headlines-november-20-2019
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-11-20-trunews-headlines-november-20-2019/trunews-2019-11-20-trunews-headlines-november-20-2019_archive.torrent
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
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