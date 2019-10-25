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Globalists Using Vaccines For Genocide
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52 views • October 25, 2019
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Globalists are using vaccines and genetically modified food to depopulate the planet. Can they be stopped? How can you avoid being one of the millions that will be exterminated in their evil plans to kill off most of humanity and leave only the chosen few who will rule the world? David Zublick and Ronnie McMullen unseal the horrible truth in this special report!
Globalists are using vaccines and genetically modified food to depopulate the planet. Can they be stopped? How can you avoid being one of the millions that will be exterminated in their evil plans to kill off most of humanity and leave only the chosen few who will rule the world? David Zublick and Ronnie McMullen unseal the horrible truth in this special report!
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