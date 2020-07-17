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A Conversation with Dr. Kelly Victory on Covid-19 (including school reopening)
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13 views • July 17, 2020
Superintendent Jim Desmond consults with M.D. and Public Health Consultant Dr. Kelly Victory on proper responses to Covid-19 -- with special attention and encouragement for safe and normal school reopening. You may watch this at the YouTube account of Supervisor Jim Desmond to see the original post.
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