Many proofs of aliens and UFOs covered up!
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published 21 hours ago

They are doing everything to keep the truth hidden. The visitors from space, the fallen angels, really exist, as man also exists. The UFOs also exist and are just as real as your airplanes, as already foretold by God’s true end-time Prophet, that the government continues to deny that there are many sightings. One really does everything, even a murder, to keep the truth hidden! 


Published on Jan 2, 2019 in the evangelical endtime machine 

