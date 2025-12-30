WTF Was 2025? PPC's Michael Bator Spills Refelects on the Insanity and Division

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What the hell just happened to Canada in 2025? From Trudeau's shocking resignation, Mark Carney's lightning-fast takeover, a chaotic snap election, U.S. tariff threats sparking national rage, and debate cancellations over "free speech" protests — this year was pure madness.PPC candidate Michael Bator (Burlington) joins us for a no-holds-barred year-end interview. He pulls zero punches on the establishment's betrayal, mass immigration fallout, woke overreach, censorship attempts, and why the rebellion against the Liberal-Conservative duopoly is far from over.If you're fed up with mainstream spin, this is the raw, unfiltered recap you need before 2026 hits.