There Is Definitely A Covid Agenda - Rodney Palmer, Longtime Canadian Journalist

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CBC, CTV, Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, foreign correspondent bureau chief in Beijing, India and Jerusalem…as a longtime journalist, Rodney Palmer has seen it all...until Covid-19. That's when journalism, as he knew, disappeared, "Today, it's a different story. There is definitely an agenda being pushed forth, particularly about Covid."
Join us for this explosive interview, as Palmer exposes the insider's view of how once credible mainstream media became the new Hollywood North.
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