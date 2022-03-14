COVID IS A US/ISRAELI BIOWEAPON AGAINST US

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
11023 subscribers
Originally aired 2 years ago today. This was the first dissection of their "Event 21" where the sexually compromised Bill Gates was directed to put his name on this bioterror plan disguised as a "preparedness exercise"
The usual suspects are all there, Johns' Hopkins, Gates Foundation, Bloomberg, The bioterror ghoul Tom Inglesby, and an assortment of dupes and useful idiots all playing out the script written by the Jewish banking cartels and their Kahal so deep in the shadows that there are not seen anywhere, but when you follow the money to its origin, that money is Jewish money.