Putin says no one can stop Russian Poseidon underwater nuclear drone!

President of Russia, Vladimir Putin asserted that his country's newest underwater nuclear drone, Poseidon 2M39, is a weapon unmatched in the world and virtually impossible to intercept! This statement was made on Thursday, October 30, after Moscow successfully tested the nuclear-powered drone on Tuesday. During a meeting with participants in special military operations, Putin called the test a "Huge Success" for the Russian defense complex. Poseidon is symbolizes Russian unrivaled military technological progress. "Yesterday we tested another promising system: the Poseidon underwater drone with a nuclear power plant. This is a major success," Putin said. Poseidon is the world's first underwater weapons system to use nuclear power to travel extremely long distances without surfacing, with a practically unlimited range thanks to its reactor. With this capability, Russia now possesses a strategic strike weapon that is virtually impossible to counter.

So, Poseidon is not just a torpedo, it is a ghost beneath the waves, a nuclear-powered underwater drone, weighing up to 100 tons, stretching about 20 meters in length, diving deeper than any submarine. Russian official Dmitry Medvedev called it a true "Doomsday Weapon," designed to render enemy coastal cities uninhabitable by generating radioactive tsunamis. Poseidon was first announced by Putin in March 2018, along with Zircon, Kinzhal, Avangard HGV, Burevestnik, and an anti-satellite laser weapon. "In terms of speed and depth of movement of this unmanned vehicle, it has no analogues in the world, and it is unlikely to appear in the near future. There is no way to prevent it yet," Putin added. Thus, Poseidon is a chilling reminder that the next world war may not start on land—but under the sea!

