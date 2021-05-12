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Sophia - Rise of the Machines & The Divine Feminine
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58 views • May 12, 2021
SOPHIA Sophia Antichrist Spirit Divine Feminine Gnosticism - MIRRORED
A Great Video by Truth Happens. Check out her channel for more content..
Explore the truth with me in this educational video about Summoning the Divine Feminine, Gnosticism, Sophia & the Antichrist Spirit. This is an informative Christian perspective regarding my research on Sophia, Divine Feminine, Antichrist Spirit, & it's relation to Gnosticism. It is important to remember Jesus Christ is our one and ONLY mediator between us and God. And He is our ONLY way to eternal life. The goal of this video is to provoke thought and awareness about the world around us.
A Great Video by Truth Happens. Check out her channel for more content..
Explore the truth with me in this educational video about Summoning the Divine Feminine, Gnosticism, Sophia & the Antichrist Spirit. This is an informative Christian perspective regarding my research on Sophia, Divine Feminine, Antichrist Spirit, & it's relation to Gnosticism. It is important to remember Jesus Christ is our one and ONLY mediator between us and God. And He is our ONLY way to eternal life. The goal of this video is to provoke thought and awareness about the world around us.
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