Challenges and Solutions in Detoxification

Https://drchrisshade.com/blog/

Chris Shade, PhD: Sometimes, you know, I have a lot of very sulfur-intolerant people. And so the crucifers, the garlic, the onions. When I first got into detox, it was all with the worst of the worst. Everybody was a limy, a moldy, autistic, and you have a lot of sulfur-intolerant people there. In fact, the strongest phase to detox stuff are also the most toxic on a sulfur level.

So, Sulforaphane. So we'd often have them use polyphenols, which are not quite as strong for upregulation of phase two, but they're much better tolerated. And often in the early stages, we'd say stay away from all of now it's certain kinds of sulfurs. So, crucifers and alliums, those are really toxic sulfurs. Ironically, you have about 20 times more sulfur in a piece of chicken breast or meat.

But those are not so reactive. And so stay away from those food groups in the beginning. And going with polyphenols like green teas, pine bark extracts, some of the ayurvedic things, Haritaki, Amalaki, can be a lot better tolerated.

11/1/2021 - Fixing the Environment of Medicine - live from Boulder, Colorado - Functional Forum: https://www.youtube.com/live/fdYeT4b6rnA?si=XYTuT-WRixYddQCR