⚡️SITREP

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the enemy's attempt to attack Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic) was foiled by pre-emptive strikes by army aircraft, artillery fire and heavy firing systems. Up to 60 Ukrainian soldiers, two tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, three armored personnel carriers, and four pickup trucks were destroyed.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack in the direction of Kolomychikha and Zhytlovka (Lugansk People's Republic) has been thwarted. As a result of army aviation and artillery fire, enemy units were halted and dispersed. More than 30 Ukrainian personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, and three Kozak armored vehicles were destroyed.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the AFU made unsuccessful attempts to restore the position of their troops in the areas of Andreevka, Kurdyumovka, Avdeevka, and Marynka (Donetsk People's Republic). Up to 60 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, and five armoured fighting vehicles were destroyed in 24 hours as a result of the shelling.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, the enemy attempted to counterattack in the areas of Sladkoye, Shevchenko, and Novomayorske (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU units were halted by air strikes and artillery fire and pushed back to their initial positions. The enemy's losses in this direction amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded. Two infantry fighting vehicles and five pickup trucks were destroyed.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery struck three enemy command posts in the areas of Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Svyatogorsk and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Moreover, 74 artillery units in firing positions, manpower, and military equipment in 195 areas were engaged.

💥Two temporary locations of foreign mercenaries were hit close to Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic). A US-made AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar station was destroyed near Kaleniki (Donetsk People's Republic). Two storage sites for missile and artillery weapons and ammunition for the AFU have been destroyed near Tabayevka (Kharkov region) and Primorskoye (Zaporozhye region).

✈️ Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Mi-8 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Selidovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Ten Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defence forces in the areas of Golikovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Peski, Kirillovka, Nikolskoye, Novotroitskoye, Yegorovka, and Olginka (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, eight HIMARS and Olkha MLRS rounds were intercepted close to Popasnaya and Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic), Novopetrikovka, Volnovakha, and Kuybyshevo (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry




