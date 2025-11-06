© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Fourth Dimension Vol2: (Chapter 2k)
Can't Stop God's Plans
Daniel 4:35 NLT
[35] All the people of the earth are nothing compared to him. He does as he pleases among the angels of heaven and among the people of the earth. No one can stop him or say to him, ‘What do you mean by doing these things?’
#faith #Trump #Election