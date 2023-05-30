Russian capital, Moscow region attacked by drones – officials

Russia's capital and the surrounding region came under attack from a number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Tuesday, with several residential buildings being damaged. Newly released footage shows the aftermath of a drone being shot down over the village of Ilyinka, resulting in a giant plume of smoke. The high-end residential area of Rublyovka also came under fire, and buildings were damaged according to images posted on social media. Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov wrote on Telegram that several drones were shot down by air defenses as they were flying towards Moscow, while Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that while two people at the scene needed medical attention, no one was seriously hurt.

Mirrored - RT

