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A.D.E: The Excuse for Booster Shots 💉
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60 views • August 28, 2021
It sure looks like antibody-dependent enhancement is the real deal for every COVID-19 gene therapy "vaccinated" individual out there. This opens up for the plan of TRICKING these people once again by telling them they need booster shots. Then we have officially started the infinite lemming cycle of vaccine booster -- destroys immunity -- require more boosters -- destroys immunity more and soon they're dead. It definitely looks like they're going all in on pushing the booster shots by admitting the current COVID-19 vaccines are not working. Anyone with a brain could have seen this fraud coming a mile away 🤨
Originally aired at http://www.thehighwire.com on August 26th 2021.
Originally aired at http://www.thehighwire.com on August 26th 2021.
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