Sage of Quay™ - Mike Williams - Occultism and Social Engineering (with Spanish subtitles) RE-UPLOAD

Thank you Bruno for compiling this video and translating it. This version excludes the soundtrack from the original video.





🎬 Bruno's Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CYTEDjCytJ2B/





The American Industrial Revolution, sometimes referred to as the Second Industrial Revolution, began in the 1870s and continued through World War II: https://urlzs.com/Vf8MQ





Please support Sage of Quay™ Radio:

* Sage of Quay Hub Website: http://www.sageofquay.com/

* Sage of Quay blog: https://sageofquaynews.blogspot.com/

* Mike's music: http://laboroflovemusic.com/



