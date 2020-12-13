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Twitter's Free Speech Controversy | Charles C. Johnson and Stefan Molyneux
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2 views • December 13, 2020
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3355/twitters-free-speech-controversy-charles-c-johnson-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3355-twitters-free-speech-controversy-charles-c-johnson-and-stefan-molyneux
What is Twitter’s relationship with free speech and expression? Stefan Molyneux is joined by Charles C. Johnson to discuss his recent confrontation with Jamie Weinstein and Michelle Fields, similarities to the situation involving former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, Milo Yiannopoulos’s recent permanent ban from Twitter, government involvement in technology companies and investment strategies based around “virtue signaling” from major companies.
Charles C. Johnson is an investigative journalist, author and the founder of both Got News and WeSearcher. For more of his work, check out: http://www.gotnews.com and http://www.wesearchr.com
Breitbart: Milo Suspended Permanently by Twitter
http://www.breitbart.com/milo/2016/07/19/breaking-milo-suspended-twitter-20-minutes-party/
Charles C. Johnson Assaulted
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONujNKx0ScA
http://gotnews.com/rncincle-jamie-weinstein-assaults-gotnews-editor-video/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3355/twitters-free-speech-controversy-charles-c-johnson-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3355-twitters-free-speech-controversy-charles-c-johnson-and-stefan-molyneux
What is Twitter’s relationship with free speech and expression? Stefan Molyneux is joined by Charles C. Johnson to discuss his recent confrontation with Jamie Weinstein and Michelle Fields, similarities to the situation involving former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, Milo Yiannopoulos’s recent permanent ban from Twitter, government involvement in technology companies and investment strategies based around “virtue signaling” from major companies.
Charles C. Johnson is an investigative journalist, author and the founder of both Got News and WeSearcher. For more of his work, check out: http://www.gotnews.com and http://www.wesearchr.com
Breitbart: Milo Suspended Permanently by Twitter
http://www.breitbart.com/milo/2016/07/19/breaking-milo-suspended-twitter-20-minutes-party/
Charles C. Johnson Assaulted
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONujNKx0ScA
http://gotnews.com/rncincle-jamie-weinstein-assaults-gotnews-editor-video/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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