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Tucker A Foreign Agent? Australia & India Running Out of Gas | This Week's TOP World News 3/15/26
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World News Report: In a bombshell monologue on Saturday, Tucker Carlson alleged that he is being investigated by the CIA for violating the FARA Act for talking to people inside Iran before the war began. Will he face foreign agent charges? Australia warns that areas in the country are running out of petrol, while panic buying sweeps India as war disrupts cooking gas supplies. More than 3 million Iranians have been displaced by the ongoing US-Israeli war. In the UK, Nigel Farage says, "we are in this conflict whether we like it or not." The US flag is raised in the Venezuelan embassy for the first time in years. ProLife/ProFamily Jose Antonio Kast has been sworn in as president of Chile. Kast is a Catholic Conservative and father of nine. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/tucker-a-foreign-agent/

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