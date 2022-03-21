MIles Guo: Fellow fighters, please be very careful of the CCP virus! Most people in Hong Kong were infected with deltacron after receiving three COVID jabs

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3/18/2022 MIles Guo’s GETTR: Fellow fighters, please be very careful of the CCP virus! Most people in Hong Kong were infected with deltacron after receiving three COVID jabs. People from the CCP embassy in Poland are often seen on the front line of the NFSC & ROLF Ukraine rescue operation. Are they here to release the virus?