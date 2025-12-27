🚨 AI Just Fired 14,000 People 🚨





It’s no longer speculation. It’s happening in real time.





Amazon just cut 14,000 jobs, openly admitting AI can do the work 24/7, cheaper, faster, and without human limitations. No sick days. No raises. No downtime.





And this is just the beginning.





Warehouse workers. Truck drivers. Corporate roles. Any job that can be automated will be. Just like the buggy-whip makers who refused to adapt when cars arrived — millions are about to be left behind for doing the same thing.





This isn’t about panic.

It’s about preparation.





Over the next two years, tens of millions of jobs will disappear. Pink slips will come fast — and most people won’t see it coming until it’s too late.





The smart move isn’t denial.

It’s learning new skill sets before you’re forced to.





