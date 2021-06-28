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Steve Peters From Redpill Spill They Want You Dead And Going After Your Kids.
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64 views • June 28, 2021
Truth can be very hard to speak about, as well as sometimes receiving it. But, it doesn't change the fact, it's truth. If we step back out of all the hustle and bustle of covid, covid jabs etc, we can actually see how our kids are being targeted, and it is appalling.
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