Situation Update-Trump, Train Derailments, Banking Crisis and Political upheavals

In this episode of TishTalk, I discuss some of the current insanity happening worldwide with Guy Crittenden. We review Trump's charges, the implications of the banking crisis and end games of CBDCs. We talk about the catastrophic damage done in Ohio with the decision to burn vinyl chloride which created extremely toxic dioxins which have moved across many States and into Ontario. We discuss the extremely volatile political landscape with Trudeau and the recent protests in many countries including Pakistan and France and speculate on the impact of the huge win for the Farmers Party (BBB) in the provincial elections in protest to Prime Minister Rutte's destructive policies for farmers and discuss the sci-fi nature of our current reality and more.

