Situation Update-Trump, Train Derailments, Banking Crisis and Political upheavals

In this episode of TishTalk, I discuss some of the current
insanity happening worldwide with Guy Crittenden. We review Trump's charges,
the implications of the banking crisis and end games of CBDCs. We talk about
the catastrophic damage done in Ohio with the decision to burn vinyl chloride
which created extremely toxic dioxins which have moved across many States and
into Ontario. We discuss the extremely volatile political landscape with
Trudeau and the recent protests in many countries including Pakistan and France
and speculate on the impact of the huge win for the Farmers Party (BBB) in the
provincial elections in protest to Prime Minister Rutte's destructive policies
for farmers and discuss the sci-fi nature of our current reality and more.
