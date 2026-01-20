Syria: SDF Official Statement Regarding Al-Hol Camp

SDF Official Statement Regarding Al-Hol Camp:

Due to the international indifference toward the issue of the ISIS terrorist organization and the failure of the international community to assume its responsibilities in addressing this serious matter, our forces were compelled to withdraw from Al-Hol Camp and redeploy in the vicinity of cities in northern Syria that are facing increasing risks and threats.

Media Center of the Syrian Democratic Forces

20 January 2026

The camp is located very close to the Syria-Iraq border.