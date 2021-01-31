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Mexican President: Censorship in U.S. Is a New ‘Holy Inquisition’ To ‘Create a World Government’ [Chinese subtitle] 墨西哥總統：科技巨頭的言論審查等於新「宗教裁判所」，為的是「創造世界政府」
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31 views • January 31, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈López Obrador: Facebook and the Inquisition〉，頻道「Schiller Institute」，2021年1月10日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URUNyt_bGT8
原影片出處：〈López Obrador: Facebook and the Inquisition〉，頻道「Schiller Institute」，2021年1月10日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URUNyt_bGT8
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