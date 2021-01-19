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MASKS DON'T WORK, But Biden Says - Grow Up, & Wear One! Studies, Experts, Evidence Re: MASKS DON'T WORK, (MIRRORED)
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125 views • January 19, 2021
MASKS DON'T WORK, But Biden Says - Grow Up, & Wear One! Studies, Experts, Evidence Re: MASKS DON'T WORK, (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/MASKS-DON'T-WORK%2C-But-Biden-Says---Grow-Up%2C---Wear-One!-Studies%2C-Experts%2C-Evidence-Re--MASKS-DON'T-WORK%2C-:2
The video is long because there are a lot of studies, a lot of experts, a lot of evidence.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
.
and
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vEyM3wWbTVx5/
.
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://twitter.com/n0botty/status/1270011077405954048
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2133933/brits-covid-mask-jonathan-van-tam/
https://www.technocracy.news/spanish-virologist-two-more-years-of-wearing-masks/
Mask wearing during swine flu -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=645VJny2DAg
Biden -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZAm75wytOQ
https://www.technocracy.news/who-admits-no-direct-evidence-masks-prevent-viral-infection/
https://twitter.com/ClarkeMicah/status/1282987860090593280
https://www.technocracy.news/blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-to-the-healthy/
https://www.technocracy.news/the-miserable-pseudo-science-behind-face-masks-social-distancing-and-contact-tracing/
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/04/commentary-masks-all-covid-19-not-based-sound-data
Dr. Brousseau -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cRuA9EizBM
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-1342
WHO -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ses_g_j9tk
https://muchadoaboutcorona.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/masks-dont-work-rancourt.pdf
https://www.rcreader.com/commentary/still-no-conclusive-evidence-justifying-mandatory-masks
WHO -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYI6ngjDUBo
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus-news-face-masks-increase-risk-infection-doctor-jenny-harries-a9396811.html
Fauci -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tghN-VsPsfM
Singapore -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ed6uDDHzYnU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRl6MnmZ6Ks
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8966883/Masks-DONT-stop-spread-Covid-experts-criticise-troubling-lack-evidence.html
Redfield -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_b0AhqvAVw
What Masks Are Made Of -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tJxy0EDF2Ui3/
https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/5/4/e006577.long
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2493952/pdf/annrcse01509-0009.pdf
https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/coronavirus-face-masks-may-do-more-harm-than-good-emirati-health-ministry-says-1.986379
https://fee.org/articles/europes-top-health-officials-say-masks-arent-helpful-in-beating-covid-19/
https://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/pdf/10.2105/AJPH.10.1.34
https://globalbiodefense.com/2015/04/28/cloth-masks-increase-infection-risk-for-healthcare-workers/
https://www.technocracy.news/censored-a-review-of-science-relevant-to-covid-19-social-policy-and-why-face-masks-dont-work/
https://www.technocracy.news/german-neurologist-on-face-masks-oxygen-deprivation-causes-permanent-neurological-damage/
https://www.technocracy.news/masks-are-neither-effective-nor-safe-a-summary-of-the-science/
https://mises.org/wire/when-it-comes-masks-there-no-settled-science
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22188875/
https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/bio/23/2/23_61/_pdf/-char/en
https://academic.oup.com/annweh/article/54/7/789/202744
https://www.globalresearch.ca/plain-truth-about-masks/5724961
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-1342
Dr. Tenpenny -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4M5ZWm0L0g4h/
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/social-distancing-nypd-attack/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/masks-psychological-preparation-mandatory-vaccinations/5720053
https://nypost.com/2020/06/02/couples-should-wear-face-masks-during-sex-new-study-insists/
https://www.kptv.com/los-angeles-county-officials-advising-essential-workers-to-wear-masks-at-home-to-avoid-further/article_3f1a16db-2211-5c14-95c5-18e630cfa5bb.html
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22188875/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32406064/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/12/allan-stevo/face-masks-refusal-says-so-much-because-courage-is-the-prerequisite-to-all-virtuous-behavior/
https://www.berkshireeagle.com/news/local/great-barrington-police-to-patrol-lake-mansfield-after-large-group-skates-without-masks/article_09d4b910-55de-11eb-a2d9-6f0e3f123b79.html
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/MASKS-DON'T-WORK,-But-Biden-Says---Grow-Up,---Wear-One!-Studies,-Experts,-Evidence-Re--MASKS-DON'T-WORK,-#2
Claim ID
2bbc10ad76afab0f35607f2f264d4ed26aa4d8f5
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
254.54 MB
Mirrored from LBRY channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/MASKS-DON'T-WORK%2C-But-Biden-Says---Grow-Up%2C---Wear-One!-Studies%2C-Experts%2C-Evidence-Re--MASKS-DON'T-WORK%2C-:2
The video is long because there are a lot of studies, a lot of experts, a lot of evidence.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
.
and
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vEyM3wWbTVx5/
.
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://twitter.com/n0botty/status/1270011077405954048
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2133933/brits-covid-mask-jonathan-van-tam/
https://www.technocracy.news/spanish-virologist-two-more-years-of-wearing-masks/
Mask wearing during swine flu -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=645VJny2DAg
Biden -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZAm75wytOQ
https://www.technocracy.news/who-admits-no-direct-evidence-masks-prevent-viral-infection/
https://twitter.com/ClarkeMicah/status/1282987860090593280
https://www.technocracy.news/blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-to-the-healthy/
https://www.technocracy.news/the-miserable-pseudo-science-behind-face-masks-social-distancing-and-contact-tracing/
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/04/commentary-masks-all-covid-19-not-based-sound-data
Dr. Brousseau -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cRuA9EizBM
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-1342
WHO -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ses_g_j9tk
https://muchadoaboutcorona.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/masks-dont-work-rancourt.pdf
https://www.rcreader.com/commentary/still-no-conclusive-evidence-justifying-mandatory-masks
WHO -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYI6ngjDUBo
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus-news-face-masks-increase-risk-infection-doctor-jenny-harries-a9396811.html
Fauci -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tghN-VsPsfM
Singapore -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ed6uDDHzYnU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRl6MnmZ6Ks
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8966883/Masks-DONT-stop-spread-Covid-experts-criticise-troubling-lack-evidence.html
Redfield -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_b0AhqvAVw
What Masks Are Made Of -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tJxy0EDF2Ui3/
https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/5/4/e006577.long
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2493952/pdf/annrcse01509-0009.pdf
https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/coronavirus-face-masks-may-do-more-harm-than-good-emirati-health-ministry-says-1.986379
https://fee.org/articles/europes-top-health-officials-say-masks-arent-helpful-in-beating-covid-19/
https://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/pdf/10.2105/AJPH.10.1.34
https://globalbiodefense.com/2015/04/28/cloth-masks-increase-infection-risk-for-healthcare-workers/
https://www.technocracy.news/censored-a-review-of-science-relevant-to-covid-19-social-policy-and-why-face-masks-dont-work/
https://www.technocracy.news/german-neurologist-on-face-masks-oxygen-deprivation-causes-permanent-neurological-damage/
https://www.technocracy.news/masks-are-neither-effective-nor-safe-a-summary-of-the-science/
https://mises.org/wire/when-it-comes-masks-there-no-settled-science
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22188875/
https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/bio/23/2/23_61/_pdf/-char/en
https://academic.oup.com/annweh/article/54/7/789/202744
https://www.globalresearch.ca/plain-truth-about-masks/5724961
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-1342
Dr. Tenpenny -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4M5ZWm0L0g4h/
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/social-distancing-nypd-attack/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/masks-psychological-preparation-mandatory-vaccinations/5720053
https://nypost.com/2020/06/02/couples-should-wear-face-masks-during-sex-new-study-insists/
https://www.kptv.com/los-angeles-county-officials-advising-essential-workers-to-wear-masks-at-home-to-avoid-further/article_3f1a16db-2211-5c14-95c5-18e630cfa5bb.html
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22188875/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32406064/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/12/allan-stevo/face-masks-refusal-says-so-much-because-courage-is-the-prerequisite-to-all-virtuous-behavior/
https://www.berkshireeagle.com/news/local/great-barrington-police-to-patrol-lake-mansfield-after-large-group-skates-without-masks/article_09d4b910-55de-11eb-a2d9-6f0e3f123b79.html
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/MASKS-DON'T-WORK,-But-Biden-Says---Grow-Up,---Wear-One!-Studies,-Experts,-Evidence-Re--MASKS-DON'T-WORK,-#2
Claim ID
2bbc10ad76afab0f35607f2f264d4ed26aa4d8f5
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
254.54 MB
Keywords
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