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Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, The Masons, Luciferians, and Communists
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153 views • September 30, 2021
Satan is working overtime to discourage God's people. We must stand on the Word of God for our strength.
Ephesians 1:1
“Paul, an apostle of Jesus Christ by the will of God, to the saints which are at Ephesus, and to the faithful in Christ Jesus:”
King James Version
Ephesians 1:1
“Paul, an apostle of Jesus Christ by the will of God, to the saints which are at Ephesus, and to the faithful in Christ Jesus:”
King James Version
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