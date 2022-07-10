Earthquakes increasing, the last final call

Prophetic Word, given on July 7th 2022 around 10pmA word of warning to the wicked and to the world.

One more warning and chance to repent.





Scriptures:

Joel 2:31, Acts 2:20, Revelation 6:12-17

Nahum 1:3

Isaiah 55:10-11

Matthew 7:24-26

Romans 8:22





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-07-07-earthquakes-increasing-salvation/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski



