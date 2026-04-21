I went on three dates with a ginger, and after the third one, I realized Eric Cartman wasn't a bigot—he was a prophet.

As a man of science, I couldn't just leave it at a "feeling." I had to dive into the data. In today’s video, I break down my peer-reviewed paper: Photodermatological Soul Migration: How the MC1R Gene Causes Seasonal Affective Disorder and Spontaneous Soul Ejection.

We’re following the science from the MC1R mutation to the basement-goth lifestyle, explaining exactly why your ginger date might be emotionally dating you like a Roomba with better cheekbones. If you’ve ever wondered why the sun and gingers don't mix, or why your date’s freckle count seems suspiciously high... this video is for you.

Check your date's soul status before it's too late.

#Gingers #CartmanWasRight #DatingRant #Science #Redheads #SoulSearch #RelationshipAdvice #ComedyRant #HomoGingirus