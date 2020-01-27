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US Embassy Suffers "Direct Hit"*Retaliation En Route?*Embassy Car "Rams" Into Vehicle*Dramatic Event
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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https://news.yahoo.com/iraq-protesters-keep-rallies-despite-pressure-riot-police-101930308.html
https://www.rt.com/news/479239-rockets-us-embassy-baghdad/
https://www.rt.com/news/479226-us-embassy-car-crash-islamabad/
https://twitter.com/intel_sky/status/1221565456454246400?s=21
https://twitter.com/Intel_Sky/status/1221571015446355973
https://twitter.com/Bilesa_Shaweys/status/1221570225885392896
https://www.debka.com/us-builds-up-mid-east-strength-against-rising-tension-over-deal-of-the-century-and-iran/
https://www.debka.com/washington-on-tenterhooks-for-dramatic-event-re-arabs-and-israel-during-netanyahu-visit/
https://news.usni.org/2020/01/20/usni-news-fleet-and-marine-tracker-jan-20-2020
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001261078144078-us-resumes-anti-daesh-operations-in-syria-after-going-defensive-over-soleimanis-assassination/
Keywords
irantrumpisraelwarusaww3iraqmissileembassyarabevolutionary energy artseearts
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