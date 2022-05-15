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Alex Mitchell Lost His Leg After Astra Zeneca Vaccination - Interview with Jason Liosatos
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23 views • May 15, 2022
Alex Mitchell VACCINE INDUCED THROMBOTIC THROMBOCYTOPENIA after Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccination
Alex Mitchell Twitter @ake2306 and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/alex.mitchell.355744
Support Jason's Show at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Jason's book and website https://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jasonliosatosart.com/
Louise Ashley organic clothes range https://www.naturalearthecoclothing.com/
Natural Earth Eco Living Project https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Alex Mitchell Twitter @ake2306 and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/alex.mitchell.355744
Support Jason's Show at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Jason's book and website https://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jasonliosatosart.com/
Louise Ashley organic clothes range https://www.naturalearthecoclothing.com/
Natural Earth Eco Living Project https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
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