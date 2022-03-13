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Ukraine: the Everlasting Present Documentary - the 30th Anniversary of Ukraine's Independence
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70 views • March 13, 2022
Ukraine: The Everlasting Present
Documentary dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence
Production: Global 3 Pictures, Inc. (USA)
https://vimeo.com/622363034
As the wife of key Russiagate figure George Papadopoulos, attorney Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos had a front-row seat to the Trump-Russia saga. Mangiante discusses the role of Russiagate in sabotaging diplomacy with Russia and fueling the post-2014 proxy war in Ukraine, as well her new documentary film, "Ukraine: The Everlasting Present."
Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos. Attorney and former EU legal advisor.
"Ukraine: The Everlasting Present" - Documentary
https://vimeo.com/622363034
Documentary dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence
Production: Global 3 Pictures, Inc. (USA)
https://vimeo.com/622363034
As the wife of key Russiagate figure George Papadopoulos, attorney Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos had a front-row seat to the Trump-Russia saga. Mangiante discusses the role of Russiagate in sabotaging diplomacy with Russia and fueling the post-2014 proxy war in Ukraine, as well her new documentary film, "Ukraine: The Everlasting Present."
Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos. Attorney and former EU legal advisor.
"Ukraine: The Everlasting Present" - Documentary
https://vimeo.com/622363034
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