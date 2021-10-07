BRYAN TEW @ RUSSIAN EMBASSY IN QUITO ECUADOR REQUESTING HELP NO ONE ANSWERS DOOR OCT 7 2021 1516 hrs

The moral and ethical crimes by the CIA and U.S. DoD have reached epic proportions



These criminals are using three methods to attack their victims: towers, satellites and mobile platforms.



A computer multiplexer routes the signal to a tower satellite or mobile platform and the tower satellite or mobile platform relays the signal to the digital receiver, similar to how cell phone technology is used.



The digital receiver is tracked and pinpointed in real time, just like a cell phone. However, with CIA DIA Trauma Based Mind Control the digital receiver is not a phone. It is a human brain.



The victims brain has been digitalized by the nanotechnology inside of it, which they forced the victim to ingest, breathe in, etc.



That nanotechnology then migrates to the brain and adheres to the neurotransmitters of the victims brain.



It then speaks to and decodes those neurotransmitters by a process called Transcranial Brain Stimulation (photons), allowing the Hive Mind Teams to turn the brain of the Mind Control victim into their very own visual verbal and auditive communications system



The motives are even more complex since these criminal psychopaths operate at many levels. This complexity in both the science of the weapon and the diabolical motives & tactics used are beyond the average person‟s intelligence and attention span to understand



In summary, the motive is training, research and development in human effects weapons testing and neurological weapon systems, but it goes much deeper than that. Even though torture and psychic assassinations are awful uses, the most disturbing is that it is being used as a political, economic and religious manipulation tool in our own country and others.



Torture is a tool used to achieve several goals during depatterning, programming, behavior modification, disruption of continuity of thought, erasure of short term memory and interrogations, to name a few.. If you beat a dog long enough that animal will become a mad dog. The same principle is true with Trauma Based Mind Control.



There are many government agencies, organizations, personnel involved at the local state and federal level as this is an inter-government agency operation designed to diffuse responsibility if caught, but there are four main government agencies and organizations behind it all :



1. DoD (provides the funding); 2. NSA (provides the top scientists); 3. DIA (provides the handlers and the operators); 4. CIA (also provides the Hive Mind Teams as well).



It is the CIA & DIA that are torturing you. They provide the contractors who make up the Hive Mind Teams (psychologists, psychiatrists, behavioral scientists, neuroscientists and other cognitive researchers. The CIA has continuously operated and funded these attacks on Americans and people worldwide in their quest for total mind control.



Their experiments are brutally reckless and careless as to the lives of the practice victims and society at large. They often try to make the victim believe that their neighbors, family, or ex-lover is behind their mental anguish somehow connected to the conspiracy of field agents that execute these programs. This is called 'Indirection'.



People who are unaware of the technology and the techniques and tactics used in this new neurowarfare will be left confused and feeling insane, which is the ultimate goal of covering up the human mind control experimentation program. Not only to confuse, distract and discredit the victim but to interrogate the victim with hundreds of remote neural attacks each day until they have been able to map out, reverse engineer and directly control the victims mind, using physical and psychological trauma to map out the sensory and neural pathways of the trauma based mind control victims brain and central nervous system and, of course, to alter their memory and thought process.



They are targeting the eternal soul of each victim, meaning the victims Will, Intellect and Emotion to reverse engineer and map out those vectors of the brain for the purposes of training research and development. Just like demon possession, if this artificial digital possession is fully achieved, it will result not only in total direct behavioral control but in the eternal death of the Human Soul of the victim who will wake up one day to discover they have joined these Intellectual Barbarians in Hell.



Those who have little to no understanding of this technology may beg to differ but their opinions are meaningless. The Human Soul is physical. Part of your body. The Soul of Man is ENTIRELY tied into the neuronal circuitry of the human brain. It's physical, not metaphysical, like the Spirit. It's your personality. Who you are when no one is watching. That is the Human Soul (Will, Intellect and Emotion)



"Fear not those who destroy the body. I shall tell you Whom you shall fear. Fear Him who after He has destroyed the body can cast both body and soul in Hell".

Matthew 10:28