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Shortly before her tragic death, Ann Widdecombe launched a scathing attack on woke diversity quotas, arguing that prioritising identity over merit has significantly degraded the competence of politicians.
"They give priority to women, to people of ethnic origin, to gays, to whatever it might be. They're interested in quotas."
"That, to my mind, is a complete nonsense, and it's what guarantees low quality."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
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