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согоnаviгus inconsistant narratives are non-linear warfare designed to confuse
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34 views • March 04, 2020
Here's what I'm thinking having done this research, the likelihood is
(1) We have two problems operating similtaneously, flu and Millimeter waves. (2) The media are up to their gills to confuse us and deny us accurate information. (3) This tactic is called "Non-linear warfare" aka "Hybrid Warfare".
If you're new to my channel, you're most welcome! We're a search party here and we don't "shout" at each other. This is an intelligent, civilised audience... best on the net, just my opinion! This can all be explained by understanding the "Georgia Guidestones"... link to starter video further down.
Always read the descriptions, and for new people find "What we now know..." below.
Subject Matter
https://sanet.ws/blogs/bookmt/magnetobiology_underlying_physical_problems.3250353.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Magnetobiology
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wireless_device_radiation_and_health
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Directed-energy_weapon
https://www.princess.com/ships-and-experience/ocean-medallion/medallionnet/
MedallionNet Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ryrKKST5Qj0
The search for accurate information
https://www.androidauthority.com/what-is-5g-mmwave-933631/
https://www.androidauthority.com/5g-dangers-895776/
Scam Advisor https://www.scamadviser.com/
http://www.simplywhois.com/whois/androidauthority.com
https://www.saferemr.com/2017/08/5g-wireless-technology-millimeter-wave.html
https://www.rfpage.com/is-5g-technology-and-millimeter-waves-safe/
https://www.fiercewireless.com/tech/sub10-systems-oxygen-absorption-makes-60-ghz-perfect-for-backhaul
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2020/02/wuhan-5g-and-face-masks-causing-suffocation-2654093.html
Fullerton Informer
https://youtu.be/ZlMPmk38Fqw https://thefullertoninformer.com/
Covid-19: https://www.theguardian.com/world/series/coronavirus-live
The Big Short & Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk
What we now know...
Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless
Derivatives markets are rehypothicated fraud and have no value
Weather is weaponised and used for profiteering
Coronavirus is being traded though "Pandemic Bonds" and derivatives.
The WHO did NOT declare a "Pandemic" to enrich Pandemic Bond holders.
The culpible have their bunkers ready for when it all comes down.
Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
https://collapse.news/ https://pandemic.news/ https://sgtreport.com/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/
https://hoax.news/ https://dorseteye.com/ https://coreysdigs.com/
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
(1) We have two problems operating similtaneously, flu and Millimeter waves. (2) The media are up to their gills to confuse us and deny us accurate information. (3) This tactic is called "Non-linear warfare" aka "Hybrid Warfare".
If you're new to my channel, you're most welcome! We're a search party here and we don't "shout" at each other. This is an intelligent, civilised audience... best on the net, just my opinion! This can all be explained by understanding the "Georgia Guidestones"... link to starter video further down.
Always read the descriptions, and for new people find "What we now know..." below.
Subject Matter
https://sanet.ws/blogs/bookmt/magnetobiology_underlying_physical_problems.3250353.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Magnetobiology
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wireless_device_radiation_and_health
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Directed-energy_weapon
https://www.princess.com/ships-and-experience/ocean-medallion/medallionnet/
MedallionNet Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ryrKKST5Qj0
The search for accurate information
https://www.androidauthority.com/what-is-5g-mmwave-933631/
https://www.androidauthority.com/5g-dangers-895776/
Scam Advisor https://www.scamadviser.com/
http://www.simplywhois.com/whois/androidauthority.com
https://www.saferemr.com/2017/08/5g-wireless-technology-millimeter-wave.html
https://www.rfpage.com/is-5g-technology-and-millimeter-waves-safe/
https://www.fiercewireless.com/tech/sub10-systems-oxygen-absorption-makes-60-ghz-perfect-for-backhaul
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2020/02/wuhan-5g-and-face-masks-causing-suffocation-2654093.html
Fullerton Informer
https://youtu.be/ZlMPmk38Fqw https://thefullertoninformer.com/
Covid-19: https://www.theguardian.com/world/series/coronavirus-live
The Big Short & Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk
What we now know...
Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless
Derivatives markets are rehypothicated fraud and have no value
Weather is weaponised and used for profiteering
Coronavirus is being traded though "Pandemic Bonds" and derivatives.
The WHO did NOT declare a "Pandemic" to enrich Pandemic Bond holders.
The culpible have their bunkers ready for when it all comes down.
Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
https://collapse.news/ https://pandemic.news/ https://sgtreport.com/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/
https://hoax.news/ https://dorseteye.com/ https://coreysdigs.com/
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
Keywords
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