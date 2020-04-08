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High Altitude Balloon 1
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49 views • April 08, 2020
My first High Altitude Balloon launch. Altitude achieved 114,758 feet.
Camera used Gopro Hero 4 black with a 4.35mm lens swap.
Launch date and time was April 19, 2016 at 06:30. My next launch will be May 24 2016 weather permitting. I will use a Gopro Hero 4 Black with a 5.4mm lens, A Gopro Hero 3 silver with a 5.4 mm lens, and a Sony HDR-AS15 with a 4.35mm lens. I will record in 1080p 30fps I hope to reach 125000 feet.
Camera used Gopro Hero 4 black with a 4.35mm lens swap.
Launch date and time was April 19, 2016 at 06:30. My next launch will be May 24 2016 weather permitting. I will use a Gopro Hero 4 Black with a 5.4mm lens, A Gopro Hero 3 silver with a 5.4 mm lens, and a Sony HDR-AS15 with a 4.35mm lens. I will record in 1080p 30fps I hope to reach 125000 feet.
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