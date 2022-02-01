Living in a Faraday Cage | Electronic Hypersensitivity Syndrome

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Her symptoms include headaches, nausea, a burning sensation on the skin and a metallic taste in the mouth. There’s no cure, and only distancing yourself from electronic devices can alleviate the pain. Sue is not alone. More and more people around the world claim they have the same condition.
Have you ever heard of the hypersensitivity to electromagnetic fields? Is technology killing us, or does this illness even exist? For more, check out our documentary, WiFi Refugees (https://youtu.be/KWMNTuIZqKo)