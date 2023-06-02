"FLOODS: WEST AFRICA" - WITCHCRAFT - ANCESTRAL WORSHIP IN AFRICA- REPENT!

#FLOOD #AFRICA #WORLD

Today's word: West African nations will be judged by Yah for witchcraft and a return to ancestral practices that are offensive to the Lord. The Caribbean will face the same fate for the same reasons. Trinidad & Tobago, Gulf of Mexico, Gulf of Guinea, Mauritania and the basin area- Repent of offensive sins against the Lord. Cast away idols and seek the shelter in the eternal Advocate Jesus Christ.





Read this on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/25/flood-west-africa-pt-3-june-24-2019/





