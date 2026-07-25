1930s big band swing and traditional pop, The arrangement features a prominent brass section with trumpets, trombones, and saxophones performing syncopated stabs and melodic counterpoint, A walking double bass and a drum kit using brushes on the snare and a steady hi-hat pulse provide the rhythmic drive, A baritone male vocalist delivers a smooth, crooning performance, The track includes a xylophone or glockenspiel doubling the main melody in the instrumental sections, The tempo is approximately 140 BPM in 4/4 time, likely in the key of F major, The structure alternates between vocal verses and brass-heavy instrumental interludes with call-and-response patterns between the woodwinds and brass

Theres gun shots in the distance

Hope to find resistance

Let the world slow

Bum bum bum b-b-um



[Drop,base, fast,techno ]

Hey

We go out with a BANG

Bang

bang

B-b-b-b-b-ang

Hey hey

We go out with a BANG



[Drop]



We shoot all the guns

let it out

feel the fuzz

we go out

We go boom



[Drop,base, fast,techno ]

Hey

We go out with a BANG

Bang

bang

B-b-b-b-b-ang

Hey hey

We go out with a BANG

[Drop]



Shot in the head

Blood on the bed

Let it poor

See you later



[Drop,base, fast,techno ]

Hey

We go out with a BANG

Bang

bang

B-b-b-b-b-ang

Hey hey

We go out with a BANG

[Drop]



Stay out

Woo

Let go

Whoo





[Drop,base, fast,techno ]

Hey

We go out with a BANG

Bang

bang

B-b-b-b-b-ang

Hey hey

We go out with a BANG

[Drop]

