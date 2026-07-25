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🎵We go out with a BANG !
wolfburg
wolfburg
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1930s big band swing and traditional pop, The arrangement features a prominent brass section with trumpets, trombones, and saxophones performing syncopated stabs and melodic counterpoint, A walking double bass and a drum kit using brushes on the snare and a steady hi-hat pulse provide the rhythmic drive, A baritone male vocalist delivers a smooth, crooning performance, The track includes a xylophone or glockenspiel doubling the main melody in the instrumental sections, The tempo is approximately 140 BPM in 4/4 time, likely in the key of F major, The structure alternates between vocal verses and brass-heavy instrumental interludes with call-and-response patterns between the woodwinds and brass 

Theres gun shots in the distance
Hope to find resistance
Let the world slow
Bum bum bum b-b-um

[Drop,base, fast,techno ]
Hey
We go out with a BANG
Bang
bang
B-b-b-b-b-ang
Hey hey
We go out with a BANG

[Drop]

We shoot all the guns
let it out
feel the fuzz
we go out
We go boom

[Drop,base, fast,techno ]
Hey
We go out with a BANG
Bang  
bang
B-b-b-b-b-ang
Hey hey
We go out with a BANG
[Drop]

Shot in the head
Blood on the bed
Let it poor
See you later

[Drop,base, fast,techno ]
Hey
We go out with a BANG
Bang
bang
B-b-b-b-b-ang
Hey hey
We go out with a BANG
[Drop]

Stay out
Woo
Let go
Whoo


[Drop,base, fast,techno ]
Hey
We go out with a BANG
Bang
bang
B-b-b-b-b-ang
Hey hey
We go out with a BANG
[Drop]

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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