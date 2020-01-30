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Βιντεο ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ δικαιωνεται ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ πριν 75 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ Ομιλια ΠΕΔΡΟ ΒΑΡΕΛΑ
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88 views • January 30, 2020
ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΟΜΙΛΙΑ ΣΚΔΗΛΩΣΗ στην Μαδριτη το 1989 απο τον ΙΣΠΑΝΟ ΕΘΝΙΚΙΣΤΗ ΠΑΤΡΙΩΤΗ Πεδρο Βαρελα που με την ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΔΙΚΑΙΩΝΕΙ ΟΛΑ οσα ΕΛΕΓΕ ο Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ απο το 1933-45 για να ΠΡΟΣΤΑΤΕΥΣΕΙ την ΕΥΡΩΠΗ των ΕΘΝΩΝ-ΚΡΑΤΩΝ.
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