Why Trump's Home was raided by FBI

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Streamed live on Aug 9, 2022 Donald Trump revealed in a statement on Monday night that his Mar-a-Lago resort had been raided by federal agents while he was in New York City.

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Dr Marshall's Book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pK8MTbSmP-s