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Grand Jury Day 3 - PCR Test
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21 views • February 15, 2022
A group of international lawyers and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modelled after the United States Grand Jury proceedings in order to present to the public all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date against "leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices" who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.
Introduction
00:01:08 - Summary of Day 2 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
00:08:00 - Introduction to PCR Test - Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger (International Health Scientist & Researcher, Switzerland)
00:44:22 - What can the PCR Test Do / Not Do? - Prof. Dr. Ulrike Kammerer (Virologist & Immunologist, Germany)
01:31:56 - Sequencing - Dr. Sona Pekova (Molecular Biologist, Czech Republic)
02:13:40 - Why are people dying? - Dr. Bryan Ardis (Physician, Holistic Practitioner and CEO of ArdisLabs.com, USA)
03:20:00 - Personal Testimony - John O'Looney (Funeral Director, United Kingdom)
03:44:23 - The Good News - Dr. Shankarra Chetty (General Practitioner, South Africa)
04:50:45 - Concluding Comments - Dr. Mike Yeadon (Former Chief Scientist and Vice-President of Pulmonary Research at Pfizer, United Kingdom / USA)
04:58:50 - Conclusion - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
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Introduction
00:01:08 - Summary of Day 2 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
00:08:00 - Introduction to PCR Test - Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger (International Health Scientist & Researcher, Switzerland)
00:44:22 - What can the PCR Test Do / Not Do? - Prof. Dr. Ulrike Kammerer (Virologist & Immunologist, Germany)
01:31:56 - Sequencing - Dr. Sona Pekova (Molecular Biologist, Czech Republic)
02:13:40 - Why are people dying? - Dr. Bryan Ardis (Physician, Holistic Practitioner and CEO of ArdisLabs.com, USA)
03:20:00 - Personal Testimony - John O'Looney (Funeral Director, United Kingdom)
03:44:23 - The Good News - Dr. Shankarra Chetty (General Practitioner, South Africa)
04:50:45 - Concluding Comments - Dr. Mike Yeadon (Former Chief Scientist and Vice-President of Pulmonary Research at Pfizer, United Kingdom / USA)
04:58:50 - Conclusion - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Brighteon : @OneDayDevineStream
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/onedaydevinestream
Odysee : @OneDayDevineStream
Rumble : @OneDayDevineStream
Bitchute : @OneDayDevineStream
Telegram News : @OneDayDevineNews
https://t.meOneDayDevineNews
Telegram Personal : @KevOneDayDevine
Instagram : @onedaydevine
GAB : @OneDayDevineNews
GETTR : @OneDayDevineNws
Clouthub : @OneDayDevineNews
Sponsored By OneDayDevine.com
Promo Code UNITY ( 7 % )
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