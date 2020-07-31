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E2iS Week 10 Devotional
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2 views • July 31, 2020
WEEK 10 DEVOTIONAL
I WHO SPEAK TO YOU AM HE
(JOHN 4:25)
The woman said to him, “I know that Messiah is coming (he who is called Christ). When he comes, he will tell us all things.” Jesus said to her, “I who speak to you am he.”
The Treasure Hunt Episode: https://youtu.be/g8Nt0Zhar4o
RESOURCE
Patreon: Exodus Expedition
https://patreon.com/E2iS
Tax-Deductible Donations: Modern Day
https://modernday.org/field-workers/a...
PayPal
https://paypal.me/E2iS
THE BOOKS
http://planetbluemedia.com
SOCIAL MEDIA
FaceBook
https://facebook.com/E2iSeries
https://facebook.com/AllanRAguirre
https://facebook.com/ChameleonChurch
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/E2iSeries
Music: Spy Glass Blue
Songs: Untitled & Come Patmos
Year: 1996
I WHO SPEAK TO YOU AM HE
(JOHN 4:25)
The woman said to him, “I know that Messiah is coming (he who is called Christ). When he comes, he will tell us all things.” Jesus said to her, “I who speak to you am he.”
The Treasure Hunt Episode: https://youtu.be/g8Nt0Zhar4o
RESOURCE
Patreon: Exodus Expedition
https://patreon.com/E2iS
Tax-Deductible Donations: Modern Day
https://modernday.org/field-workers/a...
PayPal
https://paypal.me/E2iS
THE BOOKS
http://planetbluemedia.com
SOCIAL MEDIA
https://facebook.com/E2iSeries
https://facebook.com/AllanRAguirre
https://facebook.com/ChameleonChurch
https://www.instagram.com/E2iSeries
Music: Spy Glass Blue
Songs: Untitled & Come Patmos
Year: 1996
Keywords
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