Flightmare when passenger sees a ghost

There is 'a new AWAKENING' happening because the people are REALIZING, that 'DEATH' is REAL!... and they are VERY CLOSE TO it! That's the FEAR, that she was EXPERIENCING.
That FEAR was so psychologically JOLTING that it PENETRATES right through to the soul.
Women claims she sees someone on back of American Airlines flight that isn’t “real” . Flight delayed 3 hours due to crew checking for any suspicious activity.
This video was unpacked in Our July 4th, 2023 Blog.
