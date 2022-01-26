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YUM YUM!! This Vegan Cassava Pone 2.0 is SOOOOO DELICIOUS!!!
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272 views • January 26, 2022
This smackalicious VEGAN, GLUTEN and DAIRY FREE CASSAVA PONE recipe is great for people in the Phillipines, Barbados, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago. This vegan cassava pone recipe is a sweet dessert. This is version 2.0 of our first vegan cassava pone recipe if you would like to check out the original click the link. https://youtu.be/K4FiNbzVvS8 This recipe will really have you licking your lips. Make sure to watch this video and share the this recipe with others!
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/trini-cassava-pone
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Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
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BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
#cassavapone
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/trini-cassava-pone
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.ca/berkeleychefs/
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
#cassavapone
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