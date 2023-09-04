AQT Shootout: Henry Long Ranger vs Mossberg MVP Predator

I completed an ambidextrous, AQT shootout between the Henry Long Ranger and the Mossberg MVP Predator. Best manual action for the ambidextral gunfighter?
See full length review of the Henry Long Ranger
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/longranger
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.