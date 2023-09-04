Create New Account
AQT Shootout: Henry Long Ranger vs Mossberg MVP Predator
AmbGun
I completed an ambidextrous, AQT shootout between the Henry Long Ranger and the Mossberg MVP Predator. Best manual action for the ambidextral gunfighter?


See full length review of the Henry Long Ranger

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/longranger

Keywords
predatorshootouthenrymossbergaqtmvplong ranger

