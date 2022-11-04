The Dangers of Marathons

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0:00 Introduction
0:10 Marathon Running and Your Body
0:26 Facts About Marathon Running
2:28 Adrenal Fatigue Syndrome
2:51 Oxidative Stress
3:09 Blood Pressure
3:53 Stress Response
5:41 Study
6:17 Raises Cortisol Levels
6:59 Causes Cardionomic Circuit Dysfunction
7:40 Increases Your Chance of Developing Adrenal Fatigue
8:17 Causes Mood Swings and Insomnia
8:39 Increases Inflammation
9:16 Conclusion
10:26 Consultation & More Info