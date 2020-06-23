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David Icke - London Real - 1,000,000 People Fighting For Freedom
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25 views • June 23, 2020
Brian Rose receives David Icke on London Real - May 3, 2020
https://londonreal.tv/1000000-fighting-for-freedom/
The Broadcast They Don’t Want You To See… The Ideas They Don’t Want You To Hear…
On May 3, 2020 at 5pm UK time, David Icke was LIVE on the DIGITAL FREEDOM PLATFORM for the largest LIVESTREAM of a conversation in human history. This single broadcast could change the course of humanity.
If we get the information now, we can act on it, we can change course.
If We Are Silenced, It Could Be The End of Humanity As We Know It.
WE NEED YOU!
As a member of the London Real Army you can make a difference by sharing this link and sharing this video.
Be Brave. Stand Up. Fight For Your Freedom.
What Will You Tell Your Grandchildren You Did During The Removal Of Civil Rights During The Great Pandemic?
Did You Stay At Home And Did What You Were Told? Or Did You Fight For Your Freedom Of Speech?
Join Us And Let’s Change The World.
WE WILL NOT BE CENSORED.
WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED.
WE WILL NOT BE STOPPED.
JOIN THE RESISTANCE.
JOIN LONDON REAL.
THIS INTERVIEW WILL NOT BE BROADCAST ANYWHERE ELSE, SO BOOKMARK AND SHARE THIS PAGE
00:00 | Trailer
01:15 | Brian’s introduction.
06:30 | Digital Freedom Platform share request
08:00 | David Icke talks about what it’s like to constantly stand up for what he believes in
14:00 | David compares current COVID regulations Nazi Germany fascism
15:08 | How COVID-19 is a fake pandemic with no virus
17:20 | How George Orwell was able to predict this type of future
36:46 | How the COVID-19 numbers in China are false and much lower
37:27 | Draconian lockdowns in China
1:16:18 | David reiterates there is no COVID-19
1:41:00 | The social & behavioural ramifications of lockdowns
1:51:02 | Elon Musk, 5G antenna installations and nanobots in the body
2:08:28 | The people making money off of Bill Gates vaccination
2:24:32 | David’s time as a football player and how this relates to doing the right thing
2:32:51 | David talks about love being the absence of fear and how he predicted that he would be banned from mainstream media
2:46:32 | How to let go of fear and start living life
2:48:27 | How to look for silver linings through life’s challenges
2:54:40 | Brian and David talks about wanting to live in a world where everyone opens up their hearts and does that right thing
2:55:12 | David talks about when you open up your heart you access innate intelligence and the intelligence of expanded consciousness
2:55:50 | David talks about how the mass lockdown is just a ploy to control the many by the few
2:59:11 | We are all one
3:01:14 | Brian summing it up.
https://londonreal.tv/1000000-fighting-for-freedom/
The Broadcast They Don’t Want You To See… The Ideas They Don’t Want You To Hear…
On May 3, 2020 at 5pm UK time, David Icke was LIVE on the DIGITAL FREEDOM PLATFORM for the largest LIVESTREAM of a conversation in human history. This single broadcast could change the course of humanity.
If we get the information now, we can act on it, we can change course.
If We Are Silenced, It Could Be The End of Humanity As We Know It.
WE NEED YOU!
As a member of the London Real Army you can make a difference by sharing this link and sharing this video.
Be Brave. Stand Up. Fight For Your Freedom.
What Will You Tell Your Grandchildren You Did During The Removal Of Civil Rights During The Great Pandemic?
Did You Stay At Home And Did What You Were Told? Or Did You Fight For Your Freedom Of Speech?
Join Us And Let’s Change The World.
WE WILL NOT BE CENSORED.
WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED.
WE WILL NOT BE STOPPED.
JOIN THE RESISTANCE.
JOIN LONDON REAL.
THIS INTERVIEW WILL NOT BE BROADCAST ANYWHERE ELSE, SO BOOKMARK AND SHARE THIS PAGE
00:00 | Trailer
01:15 | Brian’s introduction.
06:30 | Digital Freedom Platform share request
08:00 | David Icke talks about what it’s like to constantly stand up for what he believes in
14:00 | David compares current COVID regulations Nazi Germany fascism
15:08 | How COVID-19 is a fake pandemic with no virus
17:20 | How George Orwell was able to predict this type of future
36:46 | How the COVID-19 numbers in China are false and much lower
37:27 | Draconian lockdowns in China
1:16:18 | David reiterates there is no COVID-19
1:41:00 | The social & behavioural ramifications of lockdowns
1:51:02 | Elon Musk, 5G antenna installations and nanobots in the body
2:08:28 | The people making money off of Bill Gates vaccination
2:24:32 | David’s time as a football player and how this relates to doing the right thing
2:32:51 | David talks about love being the absence of fear and how he predicted that he would be banned from mainstream media
2:46:32 | How to let go of fear and start living life
2:48:27 | How to look for silver linings through life’s challenges
2:54:40 | Brian and David talks about wanting to live in a world where everyone opens up their hearts and does that right thing
2:55:12 | David talks about when you open up your heart you access innate intelligence and the intelligence of expanded consciousness
2:55:50 | David talks about how the mass lockdown is just a ploy to control the many by the few
2:59:11 | We are all one
3:01:14 | Brian summing it up.
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